ED Ellen DeGeneres Brianna Chandelier - Color: Gold - Size: 9 light

Exuding softness and power at the same time. The Brianna Chandelier from ED Ellen DeGeneres Crafted by Generation Lighting will hang over your chosen area with the grace of its elegant shape and the beauty of its shining colors. The chandelier's Steel frame is coated in a variety of gorgeous Metallic finishes, working with the frame's reliance on thin cylindrical shapes to create a luxurious vibe. With 9 small bulbs arranged in a circle, this piece spreads its light widely and with panache. Shape: Candelabra. Color: Gold. Finish: Burnished Brass. Tags: Ellen DeGeneres Lighting, Ellen DeGeneres Lamps