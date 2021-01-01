From traditional neutrals

Breuer Console Table

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

With an emphasis on simplistic, linear forms and natural materials, WoodWright calls upon Prairie style architecture from AmericaÃ¢â¬â¢s Midwest as its muse, yet modernizes it for today. Striking the perfect balance between traditional and contemporary, the 50-piece whole home collection features clean, unembellished silhouettes in two distinctive finishes that showcase the natural oak and primavera wood grain. Presented with a mix of naturally rich materials, WoodWright interprets this time-hoNred style in a clearly current way.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com