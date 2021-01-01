From traditional neutrals
Breuer Console Table
With an emphasis on simplistic, linear forms and natural materials, WoodWright calls upon Prairie style architecture from AmericaÃ¢â¬â¢s Midwest as its muse, yet modernizes it for today. Striking the perfect balance between traditional and contemporary, the 50-piece whole home collection features clean, unembellished silhouettes in two distinctive finishes that showcase the natural oak and primavera wood grain. Presented with a mix of naturally rich materials, WoodWright interprets this time-hoNred style in a clearly current way.