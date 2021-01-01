Sea Gull Lighting Bretton 6-Light Brushed Nickel Hall-Foyer Pendant with Dimmable Candelabra LED Bulb

The Bretton pendant collection from Sea Gull Lighting features a classic six-sided lantern silhouette. Offered in Brushed Nickel and Heirloom Bronze finishes; all with Clear glass. The fixtures' charming style in either incandescent or Energy Star-qualified LED candelabra lamps will fill your home with generous amounts of illumination that welcomes your guests. The assortment includes a two-light and three-light ceiling flush mount, two-light and three-light pendants which can also be converted into semi-flush ceiling mounts, along with a generous six-light large pendant which is perfect for a grand foyer.