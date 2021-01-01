Elan Lighting Brettin LED Bath Bar - Color: White - Size: 2 light

Graceful movement. The Brettin LED Bath Bar from Elan Lighting brings a clean and flowing modern design to the home with a pairing of smooth metal and soft white acrylic. Delighting from any viewing angle, the metal framework arcs from a rounded backplate in a gentle curve, grasping a pair of white acrylic orbs that contain energy-efficient LEDs. The light emitted is clean and welcoming, diffusing evenly into the space and creating an aura of pleasing light. Shape: Globe. Color: White. Finish: Polished Nickel