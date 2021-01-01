Brendon 1 - Light Dimmable Plug-in Armed Sconce
Description
Features:1 Year Limited WarrantyDamp RatedUL ListedSocket quantity: 1Product Type: Armed SconceDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DampWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Shade Included: YesShade Material: FabricShade Color: White/GrayShade Shape: EmpireHand Blown Glass: Fixture Material: MetalMaterial Details: SteelWood Type: Number of Lights: 1Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: YesDimmable Light Included: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape: Recommended Bulb Shape Code: Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 60Bulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Voltage: 120Finish: Power Source: Plug-inSwitch Included: YesSwitch Type: DimmerSwitch Location: Back PlateBuilt-in USB Port: NoCountry of Origin: ChinaLight Direction: DownReversible Mounting: NoGlass Component: NoGlass Type: Back Plate Included: YesBack Plate Material: Stainless SteelFire Resistant: NoCord Included: YesCord Color: Cord Cover Included: Crystal Component: NoCrystal Color: Crystal Type: Real Crystal: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseSuitable for Bathroom Vanity Area: YesSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: DS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Ultra-ModernStiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:BS 476 Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: ADA Compliant: ISO 14001 Certified: CE Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: UL Listed: YesISO 9001 Certified: Dark Sky Compliant: What is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.ETL Listed: NocUL Listed: NoMET Listed: NoCALGreen Compliant: TAA Compliant: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoISTA 1A Certified: NoCSA Listed for USA: NoCSA Listed for Canada: NoFIRA Certified: TÃV Rheinland Certified: SGS NA Listed Mark: NoTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoUL 2108 Listed: Title 24 Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: CPSIA Compliant: Fire Rated: Green Compliance: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: CSA Certified: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 13.25Overall Width - Side to Side: 8.5Overall Depth - Front to Back: 18.25Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Overall Product Weight: 5Adjustable Extension: NoMax Extension Length: Cord: YesCord Length: 96Back Plate Height - Top to Bottom: 8Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty:Commercial Warranty: YesProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: Finish: A