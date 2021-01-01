Brendis 6 - Light Candle Style Wagon Wheel Chandelier

This is a 6 lights metal island light chain ceiling lamp ceiling light hemp rope chandelier round retro rustic industrial pendant 6 light for living room bedroom kitchen bar (6 lights).Chandelier material: Iron (with hemp rope twined) 6 lgihts size length x width x height :24.8 x 24.8 x 6.3inch chain length: 27.55" (adjustable) Feature:Rustic 6/8 lights hemp rope style chandelier pendant lighting, unique antique look adds more personality to your home decor.Application:Wide used in indoor lighting including living room, dining room, hallway, foyer, corridor, loft, basement, restaurant, cafe, bar, club and so on.