LoveShackFancy Brendana Mini Skirt in Ivory. - size M (also in S) LoveShackFancy Brendana Mini Skirt in Ivory. - size M (also in S) Acrylic blend. Unlined. Pull-on styling. Elasticized waistband. Ruffle hem. Midweight cable knit fabric. Skirt measures approx 16 in length. LESH-WQ150. LK495-772. LoveShackFancy is a collection of hand-dyed and printed silk dresses and separates. It embodies a lux bohemian lifestyle with whimsical pieces that can take you from the beaches of Tulum to an elegant dinner party in NYC.