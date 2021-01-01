From kirkland's
Breezy Tree Trio Canvas Art Print, 36x24 in.
Make your home glimmer with the help of our Breezy Tree Trio Canvas Art Print! Featuring golden tree branches and swift brushstrokes, this piece is light and elegant. Art print measures 36L x 1.4W x 24H in. Printed with hand embellishments on stretched canvas for a gallery-like feel Wrapped edges complete the look Features a tree landscape subject Hues of white, tan, gray, brown, and gold Weight: 3.5 lbs. Comes ready for wall mount; no additional hanging hardware required Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. Avoid exposure to heat, direct sunlight, and moisture. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.