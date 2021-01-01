From royal canin
Royal Canin Breed Health Nutrition Yorkshire Terrier Adult Wet Dog Food, 3-oz pouch, case of 12
Royal Canin Yorkshire Terrier Adult Loaf in Gravy Wet Dog Food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your Yorkie pure breed. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your small breed Yorkshire Terrier with specific nutrients to help small dogs thrive. The complete, balanced, and aromatic soft dog food features a highly palatable paté to appeal to your Yorkshire Terrier’s appetite with moderately high fat and energy density. Optimal levels of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, plus biotin, help maintain your Yorkshire Terrier’s healthy coat and beautiful shine. And this Yorkie dog food contains a blend of soluble and insoluble fibers to support healthy digestion. Mix in or complement this wet food with Royal Canin Yorkshire Terrier Adult Dry Dog Food for extra encouragement when it comes to picky eaters.