Bree Strapless Jumpsuit in Saint Tropez

Advertisement
Silky and sexy add our Bree jumpsuit to your collection of one-piece wonders. This best-selling piece from last year is updated in new colors and crafted from sleek satin charmeuse. This piece is seductively tailored with a strapless neckline figure-flattering waist tie and extra wide legs for a retro glam silhouette. Wear this to the next special event in your social calendar and demand attention all night long. Satin Charmeuse Dry Clean Only Model is wearing size S Model Measurements: Height 5'10" / Bust 34" / Waist 24" / Hips 35"