Bree 26 Three Light Outdoor Wall Sconce by Besa Lighting - Color: Black (BREE26-WA-LED-BK)

The Bree 26 Three Light Outdoor Wall Sconce is assembled with sheet metal that is fabricated and powder coated in the USA. Offered with a white acrylic diffuser, Bree is suitable for wet locations and ideal for illuminating patios and outdoor spaces. Features a metal faceplate and fitter with brushed nickel or bronze powder coating. Besa Lighting, based in Ohio, has been creating decorative lighting for 25 years. Specializing in handcrafted glass, their eye-catching fixtures feature diverse styles and elegant, well-made hardware. From the Lasso collection with its accessibly modern style to the Kiev Pendant with intriguing stenciled openings in the shade, Besa combines the innovation of American designers with the traditional techniques of European artisans, creating a modern craft look and feel. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Black. Finish: Black