Max Mara Breda Wool & Cashmere Cable-Knit Sweater
Knit from a luxurious blend of wool and cashmere, this pullover is is a chic and cozy addition to your wardrobe. It can be dressed up or down for added versatility. Crewneck Long sleeves Ribbed knit trim Pullover style Wool/cashmere Hand wash Imported SIZE & FIT About 25" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Max Maras history of impeccable tailoring dates back to 1850, when founder Achille Maramotti's great grandmother owned a fashion atelier in Italy. Since its official launch in 1951, incredible craftsmanship has remained an integral part of the labels heritagefrom its timeless silhouettes in luxe fabrics to sharp suiting, lush wrap coats and sleek accessories. Designer Lifestyle - Max Mara > Max Mara > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Max Mara. Color: Albino. Size: XS.