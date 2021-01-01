Breckynn 76" Linen Square Arm Sofa
Description
Feature Description Color Grey Material Linen Fabric and solid wooden structure OverallDimensions (inch) 76" (W) X 60" (D) X 31" (H) Seat Dimension 67.8" (W) X 20" (D) X17.9" (H) Set Includes 3-seat Weight Capacity 225lbs/seat (102kg) Assembly Required About 90 minutes Packages Information Dimensions(inch) Weight(lbs) package 1 31’’ L *25’’ W * 18’’ H 50.71 package 2 31’’ L *25’’ W * 12’’ H 33.07 package 3 31’’ L *25’’ W * 12’’ H 33.07Features:Sponge for upgraded comfort: Both high-density sponge and serpentine spring featuring ultra elasticity bring upgraded comfort to you whether you sit or lie in a relaxing position. Soft linen fabric with good tactility will offer your family a comfortable sitting experience.Sturdy structure: Constructed with a hardwood frame, the sofa is durable to provide long term service time. The sofa chair is sturdy enough to withstand a maximum weight capacity of 225 lbs/seat. Comes with thickened legs that will support you firmly and ensure superior steadiness.Classic & space-saving design: It is perfect for small apartments, dorms, and studios. Classic style will add unique warmth and charm to your home. Furthermore, the cover of the zippered back cushion and seat cushion is removable and washable so that you can keep it clean easily.4. Ottoman for free configuration: Put in anywhere you want, the movable chaise lounge can be used as footstool, normal seat and perfect complementary to sofa. The ottoman can be put on the right or left side, which extremely adapts to your room configuration and meets your different requirements.Product Type: SofaDesign: StandardReclining Type: Sleeper Size: Reclining Type Details: Power Reclining Details: Mattress Included: NoSeating Capacity - to Migrate: 3Upholstery Material: 100% LinenUpholstery Material Details: Genuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Upholstery Color: GrayLeg Color: BlackPattern: Solid ColorFrame Material: Solid WoodFrame Material Details: Wood Species: Seat Fill Material: FoamSeat Fill Material Details: Seat Type of Bird Feathers: Seat Construction: Pocket SpringBack Fill Material: FoamBack Fill Material Details: Back Type of Bird Feathers: Removable Cushions: YesRemovable Cushion Location: BackRemovable Cushion Cover: YesReversible Cushions: Tufted Cushions: NoToss Pillows Included: NoNumber of Toss Pillows: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material: Toss Pillow Fill Material: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillow Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Storage Included: NoStorage Location: Product Care: Do not use strong liquid cleanersDurability: UV/Fade ResistantArm Type: Square ArmSeat Style: Multiple cushion seatBack Type: Cushion backAdjustable Lumbar: NoPosition Lock: Nailhead Trim: NoSkirted: YesSkirt Style: Slipcovered: NoUSB Port: NoWeight Capacity: 225Weight Capacity Per Seat: 300Weight capacity greater than 250 lbs: YesCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseCustom Product: NoFoam Density: 1.7 lbs./cu. ft.Cushion Construction: FoamDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional ModernWater Repellant: No ResiliencySeating Capacity (SC): 3Spefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Contains Flame Retardant Materials: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoTAA Compliant: NoCALGreen Compliant: NoBS 7177:2008+A1:2011 Certified: CPSC - 16 CFR 1632 Compliant: GSA Approved: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1633 Compliant: Mattress Flammability Testing - Public Occupancy Use: Health Canada - SOR/2016-183 Compliant: CAL TB 116 Compliant: NoCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoSCS Certified: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: BHFTI Uph