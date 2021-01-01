From ebern designs

Brecksville 25.5" Table Lamp

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Brighten up your space in curated, contemporary style with this 25.5" table lamp! Crafted of plastic in a rich, warm brown finish, this lamp’s base strikes a drum-shaped silhouette featuring an abstract openwork design. Up top, a white fabric oval shade ensconces one 150 W incandescent bulb to diffuse bright light as it’s dispersed throughout your space. Rounding out the design, a rotary socket with a three-way switch lets you find just the right ambiance for any occasion.

