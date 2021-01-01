Noble House Brecken Modern Industrial Upholstered Queen Headboard, Gray, Flat Black

Create a restful retreat that is backed up by a reliable and stylish headboard. From a matte iron frame to its richly upholstered center, our headboard will have you sleeping in absolute sophistication. This piece set offers a chic focal point for your bedroom, featuring a modern industrial design that gives your decor a refined atmosphere. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your bedroom with a dash of style or just need a little extra comfort to lean upon, our headboard is an excellent option for any home. MODERN INDUSTRIAL: Our headboard incorporates a piped iron frame with a refined upholstered center to create an understated modern industrial design. Featuring smooth metal contrasted by fabric, this headboard offers a chic aesthetic to any home. UPHOLSTERED: Our headboard is generously upholstered, giving any room a refined appearance. This provides a smooth, immaculate texture for this piece as well as plush accents for a sophisticated look. BUTTON TUFTED WAFFLE STITCH: The button-tufted stitching in the headboard offers an extra touch of sophistication that enhances its contemporary design. The waffle stitch pattern adds a bit of texture without sacrificing any comfort. IRON FRAME: Constructed of iron, the frame of this headboard is made to be incredibly durable, ensuring that this piece will hold up under heavy use. This simple look is accentuated with sleek pipe accents, adding to the industrial design of this frame. ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Some assembly is required for this headboard. All of the instructions and tools needed for assembly are included.