Alen BreatheSmart Classic Large Room Air Purifier Medical Grade Filtration H13 True HEPA for 1100 Sqft, 99.99% Airborne Particle Removal, Captures Allergens & Dust, Allergies/Dust, Graphite

RECOMMENDED FOR: Dust, dander, allergens, pet fur, and odors. Perfect for large rooms, offices, schools, and open spaces. PURE FILTER: Standard filter that helps relieve allergy and asthma symptoms including runny nose, congestion, shortness of breath, and sneezing. TRUE HEPA: Includes a Medical Grade H13 True HEPA layer that captures 99.99% bacteria, aerosolized viruses, and airborne particles larger than 0.1 micron. True HEPA filters last 3-5 months longer than standard filters. AIR QUALITY SENSOR LIGHT: Blue = Excellent, Orange = Fair, Red = Bad air quality (high levels of particles). On "auto mode" the sensor will adjust the speed of the fan to clean the air more efficiently. ULTRA QUIET: Cleans 1100 SqFt every 30 minutes and eliminates airborne pollutants fast. Perfectly tuned to generate soothing pink noise - a frequency to help you sleep up to better. QUALITY ASSURANCE: Designed by NASA airflow engineers and built with high precision. The BreatheSmart Classic has a long service life with a lifetime warranty. CARB Certified. Includes one BF35 True HEPA filter