60"x70" Breathable and Stylish Soft Phantom Plaid Throw Blanket Gray/White - Yorkshire Home

Experience the luxurious plushness of the Faux Cashmere Acrylic Throw Blanket by Yorkshire Home. This plaid blanket is made of 100percent high-quality acrylic that’s woven to feel as soft as cashmere. It’s resistant to damage from moths, mold and fading, making it ideal for indoor and outdoor use. The blanket measures 70 inches long and 60 inches wide, making it larger than most other throws and great for lounging and for use as a bedspread. The woven material is breathable for use in warmer weather and machine washable for softness and comfort that lasts. The black satin ribbon cross wrapping makes it great gift for housewarmings, weddings and Christmas. Pattern: Solid.