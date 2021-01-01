From breast cancer awareness support gift apparel

Breast Cancer Warrior Pink Ribbon Bleached Messy Bun Womens Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Breast Cancer Awareness Warrior Pink Ribbon Support Squad Bleached Messy Bun Womens apparel - wear this with your Breast Cancer face masks, bracelets, pins In October we wear Pink Ribbon Breast Cancer Shirts for women to show support for Breast Cancer Fighter Warriors & Survivor - support squad gifts for women who are our moms, daughters, wife, aunt & grandmas who are fighting breast cancer. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com