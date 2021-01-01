Breast Cancer Awareness Football Pink Ribbon Tackle Cancer Tote Bag

Tackle breast cancer football apparel and accessories with football ball, punk ribbon and leopard print. Breast Cancer Survivor Gift for mom, women, grandma, or any other cancer fighter. In October We Wear Pink at Breast Cancer Awareness Month, World Cancer Day. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.