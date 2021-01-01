From trule
Breanna Convertible Sofa
Advertisement
Feature: 100% brand new and high quality . Quantity: 1pc. Material:High Quality Polyester, Sponge And Steel. Colour:Blue. Folding Size: 47"Wx23.6"Dx35"H. Expanded size: 75''Wx47''Dx14.2''H. Weight Capacity: 330 Lbs. Weight:61.7Lbs. Specifications: It is a new product with absolutely no damage. It is an amazing design,Folds Up To An Armrest Chair, Bed Or Chaise. This sofa bed has simple and stylish design with single color block cushion, metal fixtures, and accent pillow, this chair can fit into most home decor designs. This sofa bed could be quickly and easily converts from chair into bed and back again, perfect for a relaxing nap or unexpected guests. And it is easy to carry and move, which also can be used in travel. This sofa bed has high quality metal frame creates a sturdy, relaxing base. And the padded pillow and material could give comfortable feeling and safety protection. The outer cover can be removed, and it's easy to clean, which could give you more convenience and durable usage. This Is Our Brand New And Convertible Sleeper Chair, Which Is A Perfect Addition To Any Household That Wants Comfort And Convenience Without Giving Up A Ton Of Space. The Unique Folding Design Makes This Chair Easy To Transform. It Has Multiple Positions, Such As A Chair With Armrests, Chaise Lounge Or A Bed. Featuring Steel Construction, This Chair Can Retains Its Value Over The Long Term. Color: Gray