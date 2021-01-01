Home Decorators Collection Breakwater Navy 9 ft. x 13 ft. Area Rug, Blue

Add texture to your home to create a warm and cozy atmosphere with this Home Decorators Collection 9 ft. x 13 ft. Area Rug. This rug has a transitional style, which works well with any interior design. It features stain-resistant fabrics and flame-retardant materials. It comes in a blue shade, adding a refreshing touch to any room. With a geometric pattern, this rectangular rug creates the perfect blend of traditional and chic that will pair well with any decor. It has a 100% polypropylene construction, making it a durable option with remarkable longevity. Color: Navy.