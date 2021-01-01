Crystorama Lighting Group BRE-A3631 Brent Single Light 15" Tall Wall Sconce Vibrant Gold / Black Forged Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Crystorama Lighting Group BRE-A3631 Brent Single Light 15" Tall Wall Sconce Add elegance and sophistication to a room with the Brent vibrant gold and black forged metal wall sconce. It's elongated tapered arm, and rectangular white silk half shade is an effortless way to add visual interest to your wall.FeaturesA merging of design utilizing minimalist styling and clean lines that add visual appeal to a space.Vibrant Gold metal finish, perfect for modern & contemporary settings.Constructed of steelIncludes a white silk shadeUL rated for dry locationsADA compliantCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 15"Width: 6-1/2"Product Weight: 4.5 lbsElectrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Vibrant Gold / Black Forged