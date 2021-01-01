The Body Shop Brazilian Cupuacu Scrub-In-Oil Nourishing Body Scrub

Brazilian Cupuacu Scrub-In-Oil Nourishing Body Scrub - The Body Shop Brazilian Cupuacu scrub-in-oil is a dual-phase exfoliating scrub-in-oil which refines and smooths skin. Benefits A nourishing body scrub your skin will love Helps smooth and replenish skin A blissful treat for body and mind For all skin types Cruelty free Key Ingredients Enriched with Brazilian cupuacu nut Cupuacu nuts are kind of like cacao nuts, and give their own moisturizing, skin-loving oil to nourish our bodies - Brazilian Cupuacu Scrub-In-Oil Nourishing Body Scrub