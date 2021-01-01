From ashley furniture
Brayan King Upholstered Faux Leather Platform Bed Leather, Blue
Clean, modern lines define this upholstered bed frame, making it the showpiece in any setting. The horizontal lines of the tri-panel headboard create a linear design concept you can easily accentuate with your favorite decor. Manufactured with high quality materials, the entire bed is upholstered and slightly padded for a premium look and feel. Block-style legs around the perimeter partner with the center support legs for incredible structural stability. The frame includes 4 cross slats with center support legs that require a box spring or foundation under your mattress. Supports up to 700 lbs. Assembles in under 15 minutes. All hardware is included, conveniently zipped up in the back of the headboard. Entire bed ships in 1 box for easy transport. Limited 1 Year Warranty.