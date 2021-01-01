Hampton Bay Braxton Park Black Steel Outdoor Patio Lounge Chair with CushionGuard Malachite Green Cushions (2-Pack)

The Braxton Park 2-packs lounge chair will be the focus of any backyard setting. Wide arms make this set very comfortable and single step powder coat finish and Cane weave look with stamped steel pattern make this a statement piece. The ultra-plush cushions have a quality foam core that is surrounded by soft batting and a down-like feel for maximum comfort. Complete with durable steel framework, this set is part of Home Depot's Choose Your Own Color program to create a cohesive, polished look; choose your own slipcover color for the cushions to reflect your style and inspire your home. The Braxton Park lounge chair also comes with extension sets such as a sectional set and 4-piece conversation seating set.