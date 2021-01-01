From ivy bronx
Braxton Mobile Bar Cart
Advertisement
Merging old world industrial design with a touch of midcentury modern flair, this charismatic bar cart lends a splash of eclectic appeal to your ensemble. Showcasing a tubular metal frame in an antique brass finish, this charming design features a slatted metal lower shelf and two rustic manufactured wood shelves with distressed ash veneers to provide perfect platforms for handles of your favorite spirits, sets of crystal glassware or copper mugs, ice buckets, and bar tools. Rounding out the design, openwork shelf walls double as cart handles, while four caster wheels allow you to bring the party to any room in your well-appointed home with ease.