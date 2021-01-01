From clarks
Clarks Braxin Mid
Lace up the cushioned Clarks Braxin Mid shoes, pull on some jeans, and toss on a button up for an outfit ready to hit the town. OrthoLite footbed adds comfort and gait mapping for a more confident stride. Leather upper. Pull on lace up design with pull tab at back fpr easy on-and-off. Lining and insole made from textile material. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb 2 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.