ROCOCO SAND Braw Mini Skirt in White. - size L (also in M, S, XS) ROCOCO SAND Braw Mini Skirt in White. - size L (also in M, S, XS) Self: 98% viscose 2% metallic fiberLining: 100% viscose. Made in India. Dry clean only. Fully lined. Elastic waistband. Georgette fabric with lurex design. Item not sold as a set. Skirt measures approx 16 in length. ROCS-WQ26. RS-BRAW-1642A. Best described in three words: sophisticated, luxurious and glamorous, Rococo Sand focuses on creating a style of women who cant get enough of the finer things. With an array of embroidered peasant tops, boldly printed maxi dresses, and tropical-inspired tanks, each Rococo Sand piece looks like a Grecian Island vacationers dream.