Antique bronze finish chandelier from the Bravo collection offers traditional beauty. 5 Umber linen glass shades shine a warm glow up. 27-In L x 23-in H. Five 100-watt A19 bulbs required (not included). Installed as an uplight only (mounting hardware included). Adjustable chain allows the light to hang down to 72-in. Great for transitional style decor. UL and CSA listings demonstrate this product has met minimum requirements of widely accepted product safety standards. Light is dimmable, so you can create your desired ambiance. Progress Lighting Bravo 5-Light Antique Bronze Transitional Chandelier | P4623-20DI