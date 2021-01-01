Noble House Brava Teak Brown 9-Piece Wood Patio Conversation Sectional Seating Set with Red Cushions

Are you a host or hostess with ambition. For the homemaker with more loved ones on their list than places to put them, this 8-seater outdoor sectional sofa set is the ultimate accommodation. Including a stylishly slatted square coffee table along with each piece of the sectional couch itself, this collection will help you create an atmosphere of easygoing leisure on your backyard deck or patio area and set the mood to enjoy the carefree fun of being outdoors for years to come. Each seating element is generously cushioned with water-resistant fabric; the acacia wood frames are low-profile and adorned with a modern cross-back design.