Noble House Brava Teak Brown 4-Piece Acacia Wood Patio Conversation Sectional Seating Set with Red Cushions

Featuring cross-back acacia wood frames and weather-resistant outdoor cushioning, this modular sectional loveseat will add a luxe, resort-like flair to any outdoor living area it finds itself a part of. 2 single-armed components come included, 1 for the left side and 1 for the right, forming a seating arrangement comparable to a conventional loveseat when joined at their unarmed ends. The set is completely configurable, able to round out any outdoor living area, whether together, apart or as an accompaniment to a larger ensemble of sectional outdoor furniture. For the patio, deck, porch or yard of modest proportion.