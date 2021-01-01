Brautyrest Tencel/Cotton Blend White Down Comforter - Light Warmth

From the moment you open your eyes to the satisfied sigh you exhale as you finally get horizontal, our breathable and silky softness TENCEL® comforters give your stress wings and let it fly away. Perfect for hot sleepers, our proprietary blend delivers cloud-like smoothness that comforts without the weight. Our Cotton Fabric's excellent absorbency is sustainable, renewable, and biodegradable, making it an excellent choice as an environmentally friendly fiber throughout its entire product life cycle. Size: Twin