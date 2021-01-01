Bratto Double Wall Sconce by Kuzco Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Brushed Nickel - (WS8815-BN)

The Bratto Double Wall Sconce by Kuzco Lighting is a confident and crisp addition to the home. Anchored with a circular wall plate that is completed with a metallic finish, a smooth square metal band hugs the shade of this fixture. Light is warmly diffused through a square White Opal Glass shade, creating an effortlessly tailored silhouette. Individually set or paired, this wall sconce adds a contemporarily styled layer of light to interiors and compliments a variety of dÃ©cor. Based out of Canada, Kuzco Lighting merges cutting edge technology with clean, functional design and modern sensibilities. Offering quality products on a myriad of budgets for any customer, Kuzco uses the latest LED technology for their contemporary assortment. The company offers a wide selection of lighting options for residential use indoors or outdoors. Shape: Rectangular. Color: White. Finish: Brushed Nickel