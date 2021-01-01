Orange Brass Plucky Lock Necklace ille lan

From ille lan
'Find Your Orange' The fascinating color of the collection is 'Orange', which symbolizes 'confidence'. The RASCAS collection, showing the balance between urban formative beauty and sophisticated color. Find your own color and reveal your true self. A Unisex chain necklace with Bold textures and the Plucky Charm with its curved twisting texture and smooth form with set orange stones as the accent point. The unique texture carved on the bar reveals the elaborate and detailed design of ille lan. Material: Brass with Cubic Zircornia Color: Yellow Gold with Orange Measurements: Necklace= 500mm, Charm = 12.5mm, 25mm Gift Ready: branded cotton gift bag included. - Store jewelry in separate polybags to prevent scratches and oxidization. - Color may fade when exposed to salt water, sweat, spray, or perfume. Be sure to clean product before storing. - Shape of the set jewels can be altered by impact. Please handle it carefully. - Note that the internal properties of the various stones cause them to be sensitive to factors such as strong sunlight and chemicals. - 925 Silver and 14k, 18k gold are particularly sensitive to lipid and fat-based substances such as cosmetics or soapy water and exposure to these substances may lead to fading of luster.