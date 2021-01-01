L'AGENCE Brandy Pull On Pencil Skirt in Black. - size XS (also in S) L'AGENCE Brandy Pull On Pencil Skirt in Black. - size XS (also in S) 94% cotton 4% poly 2% spandex. Made in USA. Dry clean only. Partially lined. Pull-on styling. Glossy coated fabric. Skirt measures approx 19.5 in length. LAGR-WQ15. 3347MFDC. Launched in 2008 by designer Margaret Maldonado, L'AGENCE operates off of a simple concept: washed silks, Japanese and Italian fabrics. Over the years, Maldonado has designed dresses, tops, bottoms and knits from the finest fabrics with the most modern and appealing cuts.