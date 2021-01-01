From matisse

Brandy Knee-High Boot - 8 - Also in: 6/5, 10/5, 5/5, 11, 10, 6, 9, 7/5, 8/5, 7, 9/5

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Knee-high boot - Almond toe - Paneled style with croc-embossed leather - Zip closure - Padded lining

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com