Ziploc Brand Storage Quart Bags with Grip 'n Seal Technology, 50 Count

Get unbeatable freshness with new Grip 'n Seal technologyOur triple system seal features an extended tab, new, easy grip texture and a double zipperZiploc® brand Storage Bags are perfect for food storage – including items like meat, fish, and chicken in the refrigeratorPack includes 50 Ziploc® brand Storage Bags made of durable and long-lasting BPA-free plastic* *Product not formulated with BPA (Bisphenol A)Smart Zip Plus Seal so you can enjoy unbeatable freshnessSafe for use in microwaves (use as directed). When defrosting and reheating food, open the storage bag zipper one inch to vent