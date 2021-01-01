From test abfv s2
Brand - Sauce Pan with Lid, 1-Quart, Hard-Anodized Non-Stick Aluminum
Best Quality Guranteed. You will love having this 1-quart saucepan in your kitchen. The hard-anodized aluminum exterior provides even heat distribution while being highly durable. A glass lid lets you cover to simmer, and the non-stick interior is easy to clean. 60% Aluminum; 20% Stainless Steel; 20% Glass; PTFE non-stick coating Even heat distribution; glass lid allows for venting; durable Hand wash with soap; do not put in dishwasher, use with metal utensils or scouring pads 5.675'W x 3'H 7.5'Handle One 1-quart sauce pan with tempered glass vented lid