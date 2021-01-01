City Scene Branches 2-Piece Blue Botanical Cotton Twin Comforter Set

Advertisement
Branches French blue or pale gray bedding by City Scene surrounds you in the serenity of a pale blue or gray sky that creates a light, airy centerpiece for your bedroom. The modern white branches reach up from the base of the comforter and spread across the sophisticated blue or gray background to create a harmonious blend of elegance and taste. Discover your perfect retreat every time you step into your bedroom. Graphic simplicity is softened and enriched by the addition of an overprinted texture that resembles a linen weave. A painterly approach to the diamond grid pattern adds casual sophistication to this color-blocked graphic that can translate to many different bedrooms. The same abstracts branch design is featured on the corresponding shams. The comforter is offered in a beautiful shade of grey or blue. These products were made in Mexico with cotton proudly grown in the USA. Machine washable, super soft, easy to care for 100% cotton. Twin Comforter Set includes: 1-comforter (88 in. L x 68 in. W ) and 1-standard sham (20 in. L x 26 in. W). Full/Queen Comforter Set includes: 1-comforter (88 in. L x 88 in. W) and 2-standard shams (20 in. L x 26 in. W). King Comforter Set includes: 1-comforter (88 in. L x 104 in. W) and 2-king shams (20 in. L x 36 in. W).