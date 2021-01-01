Branch Small Wall Sconce by RBW - Color: Gold - Finish: Gold - (BRES-S-AA03-22-277_TR_DIN)

The Branch Small Wall Sconce is a minimal sconce that lets warm light filter through perforated metal shades. The Branch Small Wall Sconce is available in gold or natural finishes. Dimmable with 0-10V dimmer (sold separately). RBW is an all LED lighting company that was established in New York City in 2007. Their modern creations are simple, expressive and intelligent, incorporating high quality materials and careful craftsmanship. With pieces like the playful, eye-catching Crisp Wall/Ceiling Light and the iconic, geometric Witt 1 Chandelier, creativity has garnered the company's designers awards and recognition, including B Corp certification and a place on Inc Magazine's 2020 Inc 5000. Color: Gold. Finish: Gold