Hanover Bramble Hill 5-Piece Weathered Gray Bedroom Furniture Set with King-Size Bed Frame, Grey/ Light

Add rustic warmth to any home with the stylish Bramble Hill bedroom collection from Hanover. Our charming farmhouse-inspired furniture features clean lines and a distressed gray finish to match many decor styles. This king-size set includes a tall wood panel headboard with a low footboard, a roomy 6-drawer dresser with a mirror, a 5-drawer chest and a handy 2-drawer nightstand. Spacious dustproof drawers with Kenlin metal drawer glides and black wood handles offer plenty of room for all your clothes and personal items. From the master bedroom to a guest room, the Bramble Hill bedroom suite will add convenience and stylish comfort to any bedroom setting. Color: Grey/ Light.