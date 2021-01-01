InGENIUS Witty Brainstorming Ideas Graphic Intelligent Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

This smart with a literal interpretation of a brainstorm might just be what you and your team mates at work might need for that next brainstorming session . The features a drawing of green brains with a lightning bolt and bulbs as rain This graphic design would be the perfect gift to celebrate any great occasion or event like a birthday , anniversary , Thanksgiving holiday or the Christmas holidays . 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only