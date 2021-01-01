Bragg Dog Car Seat Bed Cover

Features: HIGH PROTECTION FOR YOUR CAR, COMFORTABLE PET - our dog seat cover keep your dog comfortable and safe during a car ride and also prevents any scratches, dirt, dander and spills, preserving the condition and integrity of your car's upholstery, allowing you to travel with your dog or cat in the most convenient, safety and comfortable way. With Doggie World Pet seat cover you can head to the dog park or beach and back home again without worrying about muddy paws or wet fur messing up the back seat. EASY TO INSTALL AND USE, EASY TO CLEAN - it will take you just a few seconds to install our car seat cover with the help of multiple straps that can be wrapped around the headrest. The cover firmly secures in place with adjustable straps and anchors. It also quickly converts from a hammock to a standard seat cover in case your payload changes to humans. The removed dog seat cover could directly be put into a wash machine, instead of the extremely difficult of cleaning the car bench. HIGH QUALITY WATERPROOF, NON-SLIP - our dog hammock have been made from the best water resistant material. He is filled with the the most pleasant stuff, providing high comfort and secure for your pet and car. Our stitch is totally strong, the Non-Slip system and additional Anchors turns the cover very stable, eliminates the risk of dog slipping over during rough rides and keeps your doggie warmth and coziness. Specifications: 1. Color: Black 2. Material:Made of 100% waterproof & heavy duty meterial, comfortable & soft PP cotton and PVC non-slip soft rubber backing. 3. Size: 54" W x 58" L 4. Weight: 2.4 poundsPackage includes: 1 x Pet Seat Cover