Advertisement
The 8 light linear chandelier features a Classic Pewter finish and clear seeded glass shades. This fixture uses a 60 watt (max) bulb equivalent, measures a body height of 11.25\" and a width of 15\" and a length of 42\" offers a 110\" of lead wire. For a vintage look, consider using a antique filament bulbs (4071CLR.) Be certain the electric current is turned off before cleaning. Clean metal components with a soft cloth moistened with a mild liquid soap solution. Wipe clean and buff with a very soft dry cloth. Under no circumstances should any metal polish be used, as its abrasive nature could damage the protective finish placed on the metal parts. Never wash glass shades in an automatic dishwasher - line a sink with a towel and fill with warm water and a mild liquid soap. Wash glass with a soft cloth, rinse and wipe dry. A sloped ceiling kit is included. Additional chain (2996CLP) and stem (2999CLP) are available for purchase if you have a taller ceiling. Complete the look by adding coordinating pieces such as the Braelyn 1 light Mini Pendant Classic Pewter (43060CLP) and Braelyn 1 light Wall Sconce Classic Pewter?(45457CLP). Kichler Braelyn 8-Light Classic Pewter Farmhouse Chandelier | 43457CLP