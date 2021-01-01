From baxton studio
Baxton Studio Brady Modern and Contemporary Beige Fabric Upholstered Full Size Bed
Advertisement
Add a chic, sleek vibe to your bedroom or guest room with the Brady bed. The modern and contemporary-inspired design is evident in the clean lines and chic details of the bed. The Brady's frame is built to last with a rubberwood and poplar construction. The feet of the bed are finished in black, complementing the neutral fabric upholstery of the frame and headboard. The headboard of the Brady features a straight headboard silhouette and wings for an eye-catching look. The headboard also features button-tufting and chrome finished nail head trim on the wings. The Brady is made for use with a box spring and mattress. Made in Malaysia, the bed requires assembly. Dimensions: 49.61" High x 60.63" Wide x 80.51" Deep; Headboard: 26.57" Wide x 58.07" Long x 4.13" Thick; Siderail: 6.1" Wide x 37.99" Long x 0.59" Thick; Footboard: 6.1" Wide x 56.1" Long x 1.97" Thick; Slats: 1.77" Wide x 60.71" Long x 0.71" Thick; Top of Slat: 6.1" High; Legs: 2.76" High; Inside Dimensions (Mattress Size): 54" Wide x 74" Deep