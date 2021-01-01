Manhattan Comfort Bradley Rustic Brown and Yellow Floating Corner Desk with Keyboard Shelf

Get the job done with a desk that doesn't cramp your workspace or compromise your space. The Bradley floating corner desk is perfect for your in-home out of the office work area with space for a desktop computer, laptop, and little shelf nook up top for keeping pens or office accessories handy. An open sliding drawer holds a keyboard or laptop, and keeps the area efficient and clean. This piece easily fits into any corner and blends seamlessly with any existing decor. Color: Rustic Brown and Yellow.