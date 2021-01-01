From vifah
Bradley Outdoor Wood Arm Chair V1338
Bringing together the charm and beauty of outdoor furniture, Bradley Outdoor Wood Arm Chairmakes your outdoor dreams a reality. It has been designed for patio, garden, or backyard with comfortable contoured seat and back. This Arm Chairwill blend with other d?cor to create a luxurious style. In Acacia hardwood, grown in 100% well managed forests, which is not only wear- and tear-resistant, water repellent, weather- and rot-resistant, but also insect-resistant - the product will last for years to come. Key features and specification Warranty: 1 year against manufacturing defects Assembly: Some assembly required Item type: Patio Arm Chair Style: Traditional Packaging: 1 chair per box Finish: White painted Wood: Acacia Hardwood Protective qualities: Mold, mildew, fungi, termites, rot and decay-resistant Product dimension: 23 L x 22 W x 36 H (inches) Product weight: 19 lbs Design features: contoured back, contoured seat, with armrests Sustainable claims: Renewable resource Sustainable