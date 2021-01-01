From vifah

Bradley Outdoor Wood Arm Chair V1338

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Bringing together the charm and beauty of outdoor furniture, Bradley Outdoor Wood Arm Chairmakes your outdoor dreams a reality. It has been designed for patio, garden, or backyard with comfortable contoured seat and back. This Arm Chairwill blend with other d?cor to create a luxurious style. In Acacia hardwood, grown in 100% well managed forests, which is not only wear- and tear-resistant, water repellent, weather- and rot-resistant, but also insect-resistant - the product will last for years to come. Key features and specification Warranty: 1 year against manufacturing defects Assembly: Some assembly required Item type: Patio Arm Chair Style: Traditional Packaging: 1 chair per box Finish: White painted Wood: Acacia Hardwood Protective qualities: Mold, mildew, fungi, termites, rot and decay-resistant Product dimension: 23 L x 22 W x 36 H (inches) Product weight: 19 lbs Design features: contoured back, contoured seat, with armrests Sustainable claims: Renewable resource Sustainable

