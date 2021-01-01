CROSLEY FURNITURE Bradenton Weathered Brown 5-Piece Wicker Outdoor Sectional Set with Gray Cushions

Whether you are lounging solo or entertaining a group, the Bradenton 5-piece Sectional Set fits the bill. The sturdy steel frame is wrapped in beautiful all-weather wicker and topped with moisture-resistant cushions, making this sectional set both durable and stylish. The Bradenton sectional provides the utmost in flexibility and comfort with its modular design, gently arched arms and deep seating. Add in the included glass top coffee table and the Bradenton 5-piece Sectional set will make outdoor entertaining a breeze.