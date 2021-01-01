Bradenton Geometric Hand-Knotted Khaki/Gray Area Rug
Description
Features:Material: Cotton;Bamboo Slat/SeagrassMaterial Details: 80% Bamboo & 20% CottonConstruction: HandmadeTechnique: Hand-KnottedOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: NoBacking Material Details: Rug Shape: RectanglePrimary Color: Khaki / GreyIs this rug available in different colors?: YesPattern: GeometricFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultGender: Gender NeutralTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: YesStain Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: IndiaRug Pad Recommended: YesRug Sample Available: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseProduct Care -: Professional cleaning recommendedLicensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoProduct Care: Professional cleaningColor Combination: Our Picks Filter: Spefications:TÜV Rheinland Certified: DO NOT USEStiftung Warentest Note: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: CPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: YesCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: YesHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: YesGOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: NoUSDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Goodweave Certified: Dimensions:Pile Height: 0.15Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'): 3Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6'): 13Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'): 22Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 44Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'): 24Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6'): 48Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'): 60Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 96Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'): 36Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6'): 72Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'): 96Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 120Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'