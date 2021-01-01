Bradenton 5pc Outdoor Wicker Sectional Set with Fire Table - Sand - Crosley

Cozy up in the luxury of the Bradenton 5pc Sectional Set. Sectional seating for up to six hugs the powder-coated steel fire table offering deep seat cushions on all-weather resin wicker. The sectional cushions are covered in a solution-dyed polyester for durability and comfort. The fire table's tiled stone top and lattice paneled base offer a unique design that elevates any outdoor space. The gas controls and a rack for a propane tank are located inside the table's base, keeping them close at hand but out of sight. Enjoy an evening together with family and friends on the Bradenton sectional set.